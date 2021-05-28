Mollie Tibbetts case: Jury reaches verdict in Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 26-year-old man charged in the 2018 stabbing death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts. Jurors deliberated for three hours Thursday and returned Friday morning.

The verdict is expected to be read around 2:45 p.m. ET.

Prosecutor Scott Brown said in his closing arguments that the testimony revealed "overwhelming evidence" that Bahena Rivera is guilty of murder.

"There weren't two other guys. That's a figment of his imagination," Brown told jurors, saying Bahena Rivera concocted the story to try to explain away damning evidence. "All of the credible evidence points to him."

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old father of a young daughter, had no criminal history before being charged with first-degree murder in Mollie Tibbetts’ death. (Source: FOX Edge)

Tibbetts, 20, vanished while out running on July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn, Iowa, and investigators recovered her partially naked, decomposing body from a cornfield a month later.

Prosecutors have used the DNA evidence, surveillance video showing Bahena Rivera’s Chevy Malibu driving near where Tibbetts was running, and his partial confession during an 11-hour interrogation to build their case. Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood spots on the rubber trunk seal and trunk liner of the Malibu.

The defense rested its case Wednesday after Bahena Rivera took the stand and gave a far different narrative than presented by the prosecution. In a surprise development, Bahena Rivera reversed his confession to killing the University of Iowa student and blamed the murder on two armed, masked men during his testimony.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.