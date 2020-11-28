Expand / Collapse search

Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones

By Greg Beacham and AP
Associated Press
Mike Tyson performs his one man show "Undisputed Truth" in the Music Box at the Borgata on March 6, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tyson is slated to step back into the ring in September. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mike Tyson showed glimpses of his destructive prime during the 54-year-old boxing icon’s return to the ring for a lively exhibition bout with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

Both fighters had impressive moments during a fight that was ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside.

Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling from a highly unusual event at Staples Center.

The former heavyweight champion of the world’s return to the ring after a 15-year absence attracted international attention, and Iron Mike did his best to show the form that made him a legend to a generation of boxing fans.

