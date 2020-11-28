Expand / Collapse search

Boxing: Jake Paul knocks out former NBA player Nate Robinson in second round

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Sports
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - Internet star Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson inside Staples Center Saturday night.

Paul defeated the three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion just seconds into the second round in the cruiserweight fight prior to the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view fight.

Heading into Saturday's fight, the Vegas odds favored Paul as Bovada listed the Internet star as a -250 favorite over Robinson, who was a +195 underdog in his boxing debut.

Prior to boxing, Paul gained notoriety for his Youtube videos and his controversial social media posts. Despite standing at about 5-foot-9 Robinson was known for his world class athleticism as he played both football and basketball at the University of Washington. The diminutive NBA point guard went onto have a 10-year career in the NBA before playing basketball overseas and ventuing into boxing.

