Boxing: Jake Paul knocks out former NBA player Nate Robinson in second round

article

Internet star Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson inside Staples Center Saturday night.

Paul defeated the three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion just seconds into the second round in the cruiserweight fight prior to the highly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view fight.

Heading into Saturday's fight, the Vegas odds favored Paul as Bovada listed the Internet star as a -250 favorite over Robinson, who was a +195 underdog in his boxing debut.

Prior to boxing, Paul gained notoriety for his Youtube videos and his controversial social media posts. Despite standing at about 5-foot-9 Robinson was known for his world class athleticism as he played both football and basketball at the University of Washington. The diminutive NBA point guard went onto have a 10-year career in the NBA before playing basketball overseas and ventuing into boxing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.