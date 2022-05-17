Mike Feuer drops out of Los Angeles mayor’s race

City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Tuesday he is dropping out of the Los Angeles mayor's race and has endorsed Rep. Karen Bass.

Feuer is expected to make an official announcement at a press conference in Encino at 10 a.m.

Just five days ago, LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino dropped out of the race and announced his support for his former opponent, billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Angelenos have already been sent their ballots from the Los Angeles County Clerk, and voting ends for the election on June 7.

The primary ballot -- sent out before both Buscaino and Feurer ended their campaigns -- includes Buscaino, Caruso, Bass, Feuer, Councilman Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, real estate agent Mel Wilson, business executive Craig Greiwe, social justice advocate Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, lawyer Andrew Kim, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson.

Bass' team released the results last week of a poll commissioned by her campaign that had her leading the race with 30% of likely voters and Caruso coming in at 28%. That poll, which was conducted by EVITARUS, put Buscaino at 2% and Feuer at 3%. More than a quarter of likely voters were undecided.

City News Service contributed to this report.