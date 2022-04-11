LA Mayor Race: Poll shows Karen Bass, Rick Caruso nearly tied

Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are nearly tied in a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll of likely voters, it was reported Monday.

The poll, which was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, found that Caruso had support from 24% of likely voters, while Bass was supported by 23%, according to The Times, which said the estimated margin of error is about 3.5% in either direction.

LA mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso face off in a debate in late March 2022. (FOX 11)

The poll was conducted from March 29 through Tuesday. A previous poll sponsored by The Times and conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies in February found that Caruso had only 8% support from likely voters, while Bass was the first-choice for 32%. About 40% of likely voters said they were undecided in both polls, according to The Times.

The latest poll showed a decrease in support for Councilman Kevin de León, who had 8% support in February and 6% now. None of the other candidates -- including Councilman Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer -- received more than 2% support from likely voters, The Times reported.

Caruso also received the most support among likely voters who prioritized crime and public safety in their determination of candidates, with 38% of them favoring Caruso, giving him a 4-1 lead over Bass, according to The Times.

However, the most important issue to voters was homelessness, with 61% of likely voters saying the issue was key to how they would vote. None of the candidates showed an established advantage regarding homelessness, The Times reported.

Bass is favored by likely voters who said housing affordability was their top issue, as well as with those who listed climate change and racial justice.

The primary will be held June 7, with the top two finishers meeting in a runoff Nov. 8.

