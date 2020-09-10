Michaela Pereira joins FOX 11 as host on 'Good Day LA'

article

FOX 11 has announced that Michaela Pereira will be joining the "Good Day LA" morning news team beginning in October.

Pereira will host the morning show weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT, alongside Tony McEwing and Araksya Karapetyan, who will now also anchor from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

In addition, Rita Garcia will solo anchor from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. and host various live segments throughout the show.

"I am thrilled to add Michaela’s years of both local and national experience to the talented ‘Good Day LA’ team," Vice President and News Director, Erica Hill-Rodriguez said as she made the announcement. "She is an outstanding journalist, who has a deep love for Southern California and what matters to our communities, and can deliver that information in a way that uniquely connects with viewers."

Most recently, Pereira hosted the daily, live, two-hour news show, “MichaeLA” on HLN. Prior to this, she was an anchor for CNN’s morning show, “New Day.” Previously, Pereira spent nine years as co-host of the “KTLA Morning News.” Before that, she hosted various shows on ZDTV/TechTV including “Internet Tonight” and “TechLive.”

Pereira began her career in broadcasting as co-host of “CHEK Around,” an afternoon magazine program on CHEK-TV in Victoria, B.C. Canada. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Black Journalists Association of Southern California and American Women in Radio and Television.

"It is incredible to be back home on the West Coast and return to the air in a city that has been incredibly generous to me, since I first arrived 16 years ago. We find ourselves in extraordinary times, when connection and community are more important than ever," said Pereira. "My hope is that, along with the stellar ‘Good Day LA’ team, we re-establish those important ties through real conversations and timely interviews to help us navigate our collective new reality together.”

Pereira is an alum of Camosun College and the University of Victoria.