Metro votes to create their own police force

The Los Angeles Metro Board voted unanimously Thursday to create their own police force.

The decision comes after a string of violent and deadly attacks on/near Metro buses and trains.

Under the plan, the new department would be gradually implemented over a five-year span.

Currently, Metro contracts law enforcement with the LA County Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Police Department, and Long Beach Police Department.

Within the months of April and May Metro saw at least seven violent attacks, three of which were deadly.

In May, the Board of Directors approved two motions to bolster public safety by deploying more officers and exploring ways to incorporate technology to prevent crimes.

The board had previously voted to expedite the acquisition and installation of driver-protection barriers on about 2,000 buses.

Also in an effort to boost safety, Metro formally rolled out a pilot program in North Hollywood that requires passengers to tap their fare card to enter and exit the subway station.

Sheriff Robert Luna said in recent comments that the vast majority of people arrested or detained in connection with wrongdoing on the transit system had not paid the proper fare to board.