Search underway for Maserati-driving murder suspect in Venice

A search is underway in Venice for a murder suspect linked to a fatal shooting at a popular dog park Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it all started around 10:30 p.m. at the Westminster Dog Park at 1243 Pacific Avenue between Westminster Avenue and Main Street.

That's where officers found a 28-year-old homeless man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect took off in a gray or charcoal-colored Maserati, which eventually led officers up the street to an apartment building on Westminster, which they had surrounded since Wednesday night. A barricade situation ensued, but authorities said Thursday morning it was no longer a standoff, and they had recovered the Maserati.

Authorities told FOX 11 a search warrant was served at a property on Westminster but did not disclose further details.

What we don't know:

A suspect description was not released.

The motive is under investigation.

What they're saying:

Those who knew the victim, whom they called Turtle, said he didn't deserve this.

"Turtle was a traveler, he came around every now again from what I understand. Our friendship was not very long, it was a meaningul for the short amount of time that we had together," a friend Marc. "He had a dog. I will take care of Max and find Max a home."

Marc did set up a memorial for the man known as Turtle. This comes as he searches for Turtle's dog Max, believed to have been taken by someone else in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.