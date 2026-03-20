Jury deliberations underway in landmark social media addiction trial against Meta, Google

The Brief After a month of testimony, 12 jurors in Los Angeles are now deciding if Meta and Google-owned YouTube are liable for a young woman's social media addiction. As a test case, this verdict could set a legal precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits alleging that platform designs inherently harm children's mental health. Jurors must determine if the platforms were a "substantial factor" in the plaintiff's depression and suicidal thoughts, even if other life stressors contributed.



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A Los Angeles jury began private deliberations Friday morning to determine whether tech giants Meta and Alphabet's YouTube are legally responsible for the mental health struggles of a 20-year-old woman who claims their platforms are designed to be addictive.

What we know:

The plaintiff, identified as Kaley (KGM), alleges that her early and frequent use of Instagram and YouTube led to severe addiction, exacerbating her depression and suicidal ideation.

Her lead attorney, Mark Lanier, argued that internal documents show the companies understood the addictive nature of their products but failed to act responsibly.

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While TikTok and Snap were originally part of the suit, both settled before the trial reached the courthouse.

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys for Meta and YouTube have consistently pointed to Kaley’s "turbulent home life" and pre-existing mental health challenges as the true source of her struggles.

"The evidence has shown just the opposite [of the plaintiff's claims]," said Meta attorney Paul Schmidt, arguing that the platforms often served as a coping mechanism rather than a cause.

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Meanwhile, YouTube’s counsel, Luis Li, emphasized that the platform is more akin to television than social media and highlighted safety features that the plaintiff’s family reportedly did not utilize.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the jury will weigh the "substantial factor" instruction provided by Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl.

Because this is a civil trial, a unanimous verdict is not required; only nine of the 12 jurors must agree on each count to reach a decision.

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The specific dollar amount for potential damages remains a "black box" until a verdict is rendered.

What's next:

A win for the plaintiff could trigger a wave of settlements or similar trials across the country, while a defense win might embolden tech companies to continue fighting addiction claims in court.