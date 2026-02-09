Lawsuit challenges Meta, Google over claims they engineered addiction in children's brains

The Brief A landmark case in Los Angeles accuses Meta and Google of intentionally designing platforms to addict children for profit. Plaintiff K.G.M. claims the companies' "engineered addiction" led to her being targeted by predators and suffering sextortion. This benchmark trial could set a legal precedent for hundreds of similar lawsuits regarding social media’s effect on youth.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

A landmark trial began in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday as a plaintiff’s attorney accused tech giants Meta and Google of "engineering addiction" in minors.

The case, brought by a Northern California woman identified as K.G.M., is being watched nationally as a benchmark for hundreds of similar lawsuits regarding the mental health impacts of social media.

What we know:

Attorney Mark Lanier, representing K.G.M., told jurors during opening statements that Meta and Google-owned YouTube built "machines designed to addict the brains of children" on purpose.

The plaintiff alleges she became hooked on these platforms starting at age 10, despite her mother’s attempts to use third-party software to block access.

The lawsuit claims the platforms used "complex algorithms" to push constant notifications and connect the minor with strangers, including predatory adults.

K.G.M. reportedly suffered from bullying, sextortion, and exposure to content encouraging self-harm.

While K.G.M. has already reached settlements with Snapchat and TikTok, this trial specifically targets the roles of Meta and Google.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the jury will weigh the responsibility of the corporations against the efforts made by parents to regulate usage.

Additionally, the specific internal documents or "evidence" Lanier promised to show the jury—intended to prove the companies knew their products were harmful—have yet to be fully disclosed in open court.

The defense's specific counter-arguments regarding Section 230 protections or parental oversight limits have not yet been detailed in these opening proceedings.

What they're saying:

"This case is about two of the richest corporations in history who have engineered addiction in children's brains," attorney Mark Lanier told the panel of 12 jurors. "I'm going to show you evidence that these companies built machines designed to addict the brains of children, and they did it on purpose."

Legal filings in similar LA cases contend that these products "facilitate cyberbullying, contribute to obesity and eating disorders... and develop a broad discontentment for life."

What's next:

The trial will proceed with the presentation of evidence, focusing on internal company programming decisions and the specific harms K.G.M. experienced.

Industry observers will monitor the verdict closely, as it will likely set a precedent for hundreds of other pending lawsuits that allege social media platforms contribute to depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in adolescents.