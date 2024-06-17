Son arrested for mother's murder in Rancho Cucamonga: Officials

A Rancho Cucamonga man accused of murdering his own mother has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

The body of 65-year-old Kathryn Morales was discovered by Rancho Cucamonga police Saturday after officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Milliken Avenue to conduct a welfare check.

Authorities at the scene said Morales' died "under suspicious circumstances" and an investigation was conducted into her death.

According to detectives, Morales' son, Brian, was responsible for her death.

He was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact We-Tip at 800-78 CRIME.