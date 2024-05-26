14-year-old girl struck, killed in Newport Beach; driver arrested

The driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a 14-year-old girl on Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, police said Sunday.

The Newport Beach Police Department said alcohol "appeared to be a factor" in the accident, which happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Balboa Boulevard and Palm Street.

The girl, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was contacted by authorities. He was identified as 30-year-old Joseph Alcazar of Fontana. Alcazar was arrested on suspicion of homicide (traffic fatality) and cruelty to a child, according to police.