Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in California

Are you a millionaire? As the nation awaits the identity of a Mega Millions' $360 million lottery winner from Texas, someone in California may have become $2.3 million richer.

According to the California Lottery's website, a ticket with five matching numbers from Friday night's drawing was sold within the state, which is good for $2,325,131. In addition, seven tickets worth just over $4,800 were sold in California.

Below were the winning numbers for Mega Millions, which the ticket was apparently sold in Texas:

12, 24, 46, 57, 66. MB: 22

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 360 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

