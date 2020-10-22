Meet the Burbank barber to the Dodgers

When you're in your early 20s spending four hours on a bus to get to and from barber school, never could Eli Ocegueda have imagined one day he would cut the mane of some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball. But that's where his journey has taken him.

Now, at 30-years-old and speaking to us from his workplace at Big O's Barber Shop in Burbank, Eli shared stories about his star client roster.

It was a chance encounter cutting the hair of then Dodger Paco Rodriguez, which led him to the other "Boys in Blue." Next came outfielder Joc Pederson, soon followed by Kike Hernandez, Cody Bellinger, and Corey Seager.

Eli delivered a clean-shaven JT and has trimmed the hair of Kershaw. He says "They're like brothers to me." These athletes are so busy he usually goes to the stadium to do their hair. Of course, that was all before the pandemic struck.

An avid Dodger fan, FOX 11's Laura Diaz asked what he sees when he watches the Dodgers play ball.

"I'm looking at their hair!" he said.

These Dodger guys could probably use a good haircut right now, but they're chasing a World Series championship in the toughest of years. Even though it's been months since he styled any of these Dodgers because of the pandemic, that doesn't deter his other clients. They still ask for these players' signature looks. Kids walk in and say "Give me the Belli, or "I want to look like Kike."

Eli says he misses the guys but "All that matters now is that we win."

And soon,hopefully a celebratory reason to toss their Dodger blue caps into the air, and then get a good Eli haircut!

