McDonald's sued by teen's mother after attack, claims restaurant failed to prevent or aid in child's beating

The mother of the 13-year-old who was violently attacked inside a Harbor City McDonald's filed a lawsuit Friday against the fast food restaurant and her daughter's alleged adult assailant, Ariana Lauifi.

According to the lawsuit, McDonald's failed to help prevent Lauifi's aggressive conduct.

"I am heartbroken that my innocent daughter was beaten," said Jones' mother Angelina Gray. "McDonald's staff and managers did nothing to intervene. They all stood and watched."

13-year-old Kassidy Jones entered the crowded McDonald's at 1728 Lomita Blvd in Harbor City after school on Sept. 6. When Jones walked inside, Lauifi was allegedly yelling "I fight kids," toward the crowd of customers.

As Jones tried to pass the crowd, Lauifi allegedly made eye contact with the teen.

Video of the altercation shows Lauifi grabbing Jones and aggressively hitting her in the face and punching her body.

"We were horrified to learn about this violent attack, and our thoughts are with Kassidy and her family," said McDonald's Harbor City owner and operator Tawnie Blade in a statement when the attack occurred. "Employees called police when the fight began, and we worked closely with local law enforcement to help with their investigation."

Lauifi was arrested three weeks after the assault and is currently facing criminal child abuse charges.

Jones is described as an honor roll student who takes on leadership roles at her school. According to Gray, Jones is still trying to recover from her physical and long-term emotional injuries.

"McDonald's has an obligation to provide a clean and safe place for its customers to dine. Kassidy's injuries could have been prevented and she should have been given some form of help after the attack," said the family's attorney Toni Jaramilla. "This situation should have never happened."