Kassidy Jones: Suspect arrested in attack on teen at Harbor City McDonald's

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 31-year-old Ariana Lauifi in connection with the assault of 13-year-old Kassidy Jones by a woman inside a Harbor City McDonald's earlier this month.

Lauifi was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 28 on suspicion of felony child abuse, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and jail records. She was being held in lieu of $100,000, jail records show.

Police credited tips from the public for leading investigators to Lauifi. There was still no word on a possible motivation for the assault, which left Jones with dramatic facial bruises.

The girl's family issued a statement saying they were extremely grateful to the LAPD's arrest.

"Kassidy is still traumatized and undergoing therapy. But hopefully this news will give her encouragement that justice will be served," said the Jones family in a statement.

Jones had gone into the McDonald's in the 1700 block of Lomita Blvd. with some friends on Sept. 6, when she was attacked by a woman, seemingly unprovoked, according to the teen's mother.

Jones told FOX 11's Laura Diaz that the alleged attacker hurled threatening words at the teen before beating her.

"What the F are y'all looking at? I fight kids. I fight you," Jones recalled the woman had said to her. The teen said she did not know her alleged attacker.

In the video, the attacker can be seen dragging Jones to the floor, punching her and pulling the teen by her hair.

The crowd yelled and some recorded the incident on their phones. With the exception of a man who was allegedly with the suspect, no one jumped in to pull the woman attacker from Jones.

Jones' mom called the police and rushed her daughter to the hospital. The attack left Jones' face bruised and swollen.

The attack was recorded on cell phone video which led to a protest outside the fast-food restaurant, calling for justice.

"We were horrified to learn about this violent attack, and our thoughts are with Kassidy and her family," said the McDonald's owner and operator Tawnie Blade. "Employees called police when the fight began, and we’re continuing to work closely with local law enforcement to help with their investigation."

City News Service contributed to this report.