Mayor of Lancaster proposes plan that certain city employees be vaccinated or face suspension

The mayor of Lancaster is proposing a plan that may require certain city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face suspension.

In a City Hall conference room Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris proclaims, "We have an absolute right to deal with public health issues and do whatever’s necessary to protect the public health."

Parris is taking a stand for science. The city’s longtime Republican leader made his feelings clear saying that city employees who interact with the public to pay bills or do other city business must be vaccinated.

"I do think people have the right to decide for themselves their own personal health. That’s not something the government should be interfering with, Parris told FOX 11’s Hal Eisner.

"I think it’s pretty much a no-brainer that if you have contact with the public that requires you to be within 6-feet of them you have to be vaccinated or we’ll help you find another job in the city to do until this crisis is over."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

If employees refuse the vaccine they’ll be suspended without pay.

Labor lawyer Angela Reddock-Wright says the law is on the mayor’s side when it comes to caring for the public’s health.

"Employers have a right to require that employees be vaccinated in order to continue or return to work. They can require proof of vaccination. There are only two exceptions to that rule - for health reasons or for religious reasons," Reddock-Wright explained.

Meanwhile, the Mayor says to those who may be concerned about the risks of getting vaccinated, "There are some risks; but the risks of not getting it outweighs them."

Parris says he plans to talk to council members at their meeting Tuesday night about his proposal. If there are no objections, he says he will implement it right away as an emergency order.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.