Mayanin Vazquez: Search underway for Watts teen who went missing on 1st day of school

A desperate search was underway for 16-year-old Mayanin Vazquez from Watts who was last seen in the hours before her first day of school on Monday, Aug. 12.

Officials with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Vazquez was going to school with her siblings when she went to a Smart and Final store located in the 9800 block of Laurel Street on the border of South LA’s Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

That’s when investigators said Vazquez became separated from her siblings and her sister was able to take a video of her sister walking with a man she hadn’t seen before.

The two were also captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

Vazquez never made it to school and her family has not heard from her since that bizarre morning.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Mayanin Vazquez.

Vazquez’s father told authorities this was unusual and that his daughter had never left the family's home without sharing her whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Vazquez is urged to contact the LASD.