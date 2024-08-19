Amber Alert issued for 2 kids, ages 2 and 4, from LA County

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing kids, ages 2 and 4, from Los Angeles County.

According to an alert from the California Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Willow Bryant and 4-year-old Wyman Bryant were both last seen on Wednesday, August 15, a little after 3 p.m. in Los Angeles. The two children are believed to be taken by 38-year-old Tiffany Bryant and 53-year-old David James.

Willow Bryant is listed at about 2 feet, 20 pounds, she is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a gray pair of shorts. Wyman Bryant is listed at about 3-foot-5 and weighs 34 pounds. He also has blonde hair, but with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and pairs of pink shorts and pink shoes.

Tiffany Bryant, the alleged suspect, is listed at about 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pair of white pants with a short-sleeved blouse and a pair of flip flops. James is described as having gray hair with blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing a pair of jeans, a navy-blue button-up shirt and a pair of flip flops.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Willow Bryant, 2, and Wyman Bryant, 4.

The missing children and/or the suspects may be inside a champagne-colored 2008 Buick Enclave.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.