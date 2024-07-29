Teen disappears while swimming in Huntington Beach

A search was underway along the shore of Huntington Beach Sunday evening for a teenager who went swimming and failed to return.

First responders received a call at about 9 p.m. Sunday about the missing swimmer and began a search with lifeguard in the water, on land and in the air with a helicopter from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach's public affairs manager, told City News Service.

The divers and swimmers were pulled out of the water at about 10:40 p.m., Carey said. The search continued on land and in the air.

The teen had gone swimming with another person who got out of the water and realized the teen was missing, Carey said. The location was near Lifeguard Tower 11, which is between Twin Dolphin and Huntington streets.

There were strong rip currents earlier in the day, she said.

The gender and age of the missing teen was not immediately available.