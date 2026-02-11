Santa Paula man sentenced to 110 years for decades of child abuse

article

The Brief Santa Paula resident Martin Herrejon Vieyra was sentenced to 110 years to life plus eight years for decades of sexual abuse involving multiple children. A jury convicted Vieyra of eight felonies, including rape and child molestation. The crimes spanned from 1991 to 2020 and involved three separate victims.



A Santa Paula man has been sentenced to 110 years to life in prison following his conviction for the rape and molestation of three victims over a thirty-year period, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced.

What we know:

Martin Herrejon Vieyra was found guilty of eight felony charges: one count of rape by force, one count of foreign object penetration, and six counts of lewd acts upon a child. The crimes occurred between 1991 and 2020.

The jury also validated special allegations, including the fact that the victims were particularly vulnerable and that Vieyra used his familial relationship and a position of trust to gain access to them.

Timeline:

1991: Vieyra rapes the first victim while living in the same household as her family.

1996–2005: The molestation of a second victim occurs over several years.

2012–2020: A third victim is abused; both this victim and the second were under age 14 at the time.

2022: One victim discloses the conduct, initiating the investigation.

October 2024: Investigators with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office finalize work leading to Vieyra's arrest.

February 2025: A third victim comes forward after learning of the previous allegations.

January 12, 2026: A jury finds Vieyra guilty on all eight felony counts.

February 10, 2026: Vieyra is sentenced to 110 years to life, plus eight years.

What they're saying:

"While no punishment can undo the trauma inflicted, today’s lengthy sentence sends a clear message: those who prey on children will be prosecuted and held fully responsible for their actions," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Stuart Gardner.

"Our office will continue to stand with victims and work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

What's next:

Following the sentencing, Vieyra will be transferred to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to serve his life term.