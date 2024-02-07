Car plunges into water in Marina del Rey; man rescued

A man was rescued and the search has been called off Wednesday after a car plunged into the water in Marina del Rey.

According to authorities, a call came in around 4:41 a.m. reporting a car in the water. A tug boat that works for a dredging company spotted that car close to the shore, and was able to use one of their small boats to rescue that person and pull the person from the car, officials said.

That man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

Right now authorities are bringing in floats to aid in bringing the vehicle to the surface and to shore.

It's unclear how the vehicle went over the side and into the water, as this area is off limits to vehicles and close to Ballona Creek.