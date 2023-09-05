Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' streams spike on Spotify

It may only be September, but it isn't too early for some diehard Christmas fans to begin blasting the festive music apparently!

According to Spotify, one of the season's most popular holiday songs has already re-entered the charts - any guesses?

Mariah Carey performs "Oh Santa" from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

"All I Want For Christmas Is You," by the Christmas Queen herself, Mariah Carey, garnered 316,000 streams on the streaming platform on the first day of September alone, a fan-based account shared by Carey on social media said.

According to Spotify, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was streamed 112,040 times in the Philippines on Sept. 1 — the 82nd most-streamed song in the country that day.

Carey herself shared her thoughts on the early celebrations.

"Not yet!!! I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though," Carey tweeted Saturday. "I don’t make the rules!"

Most of those streams came from the Philippines, where Filipinos are widely known to start gearing up for the Christmas season in September. Christmas is so popular there the country is known to have the longest celebration in the world, beginning in September - hence the name the "Ber Months."

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" was released in 1994. The following year in January, the song ranked No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary and at No. 12 on the Hot 100 Airplay charts.