Disneyland 2023 holiday season festivities announced

Get your festive Mickey ears ready - the holidays are coming soon to Disneyland!

Officials have announced "Holidays at the Disneyland Resort" returns Nov. 10 and will run through Jan. 7, 2023.

Visitor can expect the whole shebang - festive food and drinks, vibrant decor, all-new holiday entertainment - throughout Disneyland Park, Disneyland California Adventure, the Downtown Disney District, and Disneyland hotels.

Here are some of the planned holiday festivities:

Disneyland

Decor will make the season bright throughout Disneyland Resort, featuring grand Christmas trees decorated with uniquely themed ornaments in both theme parks, the Downtown Disney District, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel.

Icicles and snow-capped turrets will adorn Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, and at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a festive gingerbread house will inspire amateur gingerbread architects with its intricate design.

The Disneyland Resort transforms into a merry and magical place during the holiday season. / Photo courtesy Disneyland Resort

With a bit of Disney magic, "snow" is scheduled to fall every night in select areas of Disneyland Park.

Ornaments, lights and more will also embellish beloved attractions. In Disneyland, a merry boat ride on the wintry waterway of "it’s a small world" Holiday will serenade guests with choruses of jolly tunes.

In New Orleans Square, Jack Skellington from "Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas" redecorates the Haunted Mansion into the frightfully festive Haunted Mansion Holiday, complete with a hauntingly delightful gingerbread house.

"A Christmas Fantasy Parade" is performed daily at Disneyland Park. Photo courtesy Disneyland Resort

Mickey Mouse and some of his friends will don all-new outfits in Disneyland, putting a spin on the classic red and green with midcentury modern-inspired looks.

Through Dec. 24, Santa Claus will pose for jolly family photos, making stops in Critter Country in Disneyland, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel.

"A Christmas Fantasy Parade" will spread holiday cheer in Disneyland Park, starring characters from Disney Animation’s "Frozen," Disney and Pixar’s "Toy Story" and more.

During the "A Christmas Fantasy" parade, the joyful procession features a flurry of characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and more. Photo courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The "Believe…In Holiday Magic" nighttime spectacular will illuminate the night sky over Disneyland Park with breathtaking fireworks and sprinklings of snow. For guests who want to add even more holiday magic to their trip, the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour will offer a hosted experience of select seasonal offerings and reserved viewing for "A Christmas Fantasy Parade."

California Adventure

Disney Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure Park draws inspiration from the diverse dishes and cherished traditions of Christmas, Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. Offering a feast for the senses, guests can expect to sample new and returning food and beverages such as southern mac and cheese and a beef brisket slider, accompanied by upbeat music at the Palisades Stage, Sonoma Terrace and for the first time, the Hollywood Backlot, where Disney Festival of Holidays will also be celebrated.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure Park is a jolly, joyous celebration of friendship and culture, Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, Disney characters and more. Photo courtesy Chloe Expand

Guests can gear up for some cheer in Disney California Adventure on Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree, which will both undergo seasonal spins for the "haul-idays."

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! will return to Paradise Gardens Park for its tenth season, and this year, guests will be able to taste their way through an all-new menu at Paradise Garden Grill. The Three Caballeros will host a joyous street party, featuring Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, giant mojiganga puppets and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday best. Additional festivities will include live music and dancing, visits with beloved Disney characters and special appearances by Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ "Encanto."

"World of Color - Season of Light" returns to Paradise Bay during the holiday season at Disney California Adventure. Photo courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Multiple times per day, Disney and Pixar characters will march to the festive beat of the Holiday Toy Drummers in "Mickey’s Happy Holidays" in Disney California Adventure.

The spirit of togetherness and love will fill Paradise Bay as hundreds of fountains illustrate warm moments from Disney animated films in "World of Color – Season of Light" nighttime spectacular.

Downtown Disney

In addition to holiday shopping and dining in the Downtown Disney District, guests can groove to a variety of "mistle-toe-tapping" live musical performances select evenings at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage.

On some nights at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel, live entertainment will create a wonderfully cozy atmosphere.