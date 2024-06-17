Map: Wildfires burning in Southern California

Firefighters on Monday continued to battle several wildfires burning across Southern California as a Red Flag Warning was issued for the region due to the dangerous fire-weather conditions brought on by gusty winds and low humidity.

As a result of wildfires burning in the area, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas, with northwesterly winds expected to push smoke from the fire southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley and parts of the Angeles National Forest.

Check out the map below provided by US Wildfire Info to see where wildfires are burning in the area.

Post Fire

Location: Los Angeles, Ventura counties

Acreage: 15,610

Containment: 8%

The Post Fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres across the two counties. Since the fire broke out Saturday near Gorman, at least 1,200 people have been evacuated.

The fire broke out as weather turned hot and windy in a region where grasses spawned by a rainy winter have dried out and easily burn. The wind continued pushing the flames south toward Pyramid Lake, which was also closed, and street closures were in place south of Ralphs Ranch Road at Quail Lake Road.

One commercial property was destroyed, 10 were threatened and 50 single-family residences were threatened, fire officials said. Three people - two adults and a child - have been injured.

Hesperia Fire

Location: San Bernardino County

Acreage: 1,131

Containment: 30%

The Hesperia Fire was 30% contained after no overnight growth. The fire erupted Saturday and forced road closures and evacuation warnings remain in place for residents in the Arrowhead Equestrian Estates community.

A road closure remains in place from the SR-138 junction to Lake Arrowhead Road as crews continue to battle the blaze. An estimated time of reopening is not known.

Large animals that need to be evacuated can be taken to Mojave River Junction in Hesperia or the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

Max Fire

Location: Los Angeles County

Acreage: Est. 500

Containment: Forward progress stopped

The three-alarm fire broke out near 80th Street West and Avenue K in Lancaster, threatening several nearby structures including homes. Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire, though residents voiced concerns about the ongoing danger posed by unmanaged vegetation and other fire hazards in the area.

No homes were lost and there were no reports of injuries.

Lisa Fire

Location: Riverside County

Acreage: 867

Containment: 50%

The fire burning east of Moreno Valley was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday near Gilman Springs Road and Alessasndro Boulevard. No evacuations have been issued, and no injuries have been reported.

There are no threats to structures or other buildings.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.