Post Fire near Gorman burns over 14,625 acres, enters Ventura County

A massive brush fire broke out near the community of Gorman in northern Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuations. By Sunday night, the fire had spread north into Ventura County.

The Post Fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire, near the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway, north of Gorman Road.

As of Sunday evening, the fire had burned 14,625 acres and is 2% contained, according to the latest update from Cal Fire. One commercial property was destroyed, ten commercial properties are threatened and 50 single-family residences are threatened, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is fighting the fire, with the assistance of the Ventura County Fire Department after the blaze entered Ventura County and consumed about 2,000 acres of wilderness in the southeastern portion of the Las Padres National Forest.

The following advisories are in place for the area:

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation Orders are in place for areas west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, including the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Evacuation Warnings

An evacuation warning has been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the LA County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.

Firefighters were also battling a fire in Hesperia. At last check, the fire has burned 1,131 acres and is 7% contained. A road closure remains in place from the SR-138 junction to Lake Arrowhead Road as crews continue to battle the blaze. An estimated time of reopening is not known.

Large animals that need to be evacuated can be taken to Mojave River Junction in Hesperia or the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the 5 Freeway corridor in Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains until 5 p.m. Monday due to strong winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Road Closures

The Southbound 5 Freeway was closed Sunday night and all traffic was being rerouted to the 138 or 14 Freeways.

Smoke Advisory

The South Coast AQMD Sunday extended the Smoke Advisory prompted by the Post Fire as smoke continues to impact the Santa Clarita Valley and Castaic areas.

Northwesterly winds are expected to continue pushing smoke from the Post Fire southeast toward the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, and parts of the Angeles National Forest through Monday afternoon.

A National Weather Service Wind Advisory was in effect Sunday morning, but winds were expected to increase in strength from 9 p.m. to midnight, possibly reaching 65 mph at the ridge tops.

Air Quality Index levels were expected to reach unhealthy or higher in areas impacted by smoke.

Residents were encouraged to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and run air conditioning and/or air purifiers.

In addition, it's best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole-house fans that bring in outside air. Residents should also avoid burning wood in fireplaces or fire pits. And, if one absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.

City News Service contributed to this report.