'Max Fire' burning in Lancaster; structures threatened

A quick-moving, wind-driven fire that broke out in Lancaster Sunday is threatening several structures, including homes in the area, according to officials.

The three-alarm fire is burning near 80th Street West and Avenue K. It's unclear when the fire first broke out.

SkyFOX images from the scene showed at least one structure completely engulfed by flames.

So far 14,625 acres have burned, officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy SkyFOX

Evacuation orders have not been issued at this time.

Firefighters are also battling two other wildfires - one in Hesperia and another near Gorman.

Critical fire weather conditions continue for portions of the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains Monday through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Elevated fire weather conditions are also expected for the Santa Barbara South Coast through Monday, and across interior areas through Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.