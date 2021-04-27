Many SoCal residents say they will keep wearing masks outside regardless of new CDC guidance

As the CDC announced a new update on COVID-19 recommendations, are fully-vaccinated Californians ready to give up their masks outdoors?

"Wearing mine until this virus is off the face of the earth," one person told FOX 11.

A handful of others we spoke to also plan to continue masking up outdoors.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced those who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear their masks outdoors unless they are surrounded by a big crowd of strangers. The CDC suggests those who are not fully vaccinated should keep wearing their face coverings during large outdoor gatherings and outdoor restaurants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can do some outdoor activities without mask

On a state level, Governor Gavin Newsom is backing the CDC update, underlining that it applies to small groups outside, not in a packed stadium venue, for example, where people don’t know one another.

Advertisement

Health officials from Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties plan to align the local public health orders with the updated CDC recommendations.

In Riverside, Assistant Health Director Michael Osur says that it makes all the sense in the world, and hopefully pushes people to get vaccinated, and stop avoiding their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer, as seems to be happening.

Riverside County is now offering anyone from any county, even outside theirs, vaccination doses at their clinics.

FOX 11 VACCINE FINDER