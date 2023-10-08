Manhattan Beach jewelry store employee shoots at smash-and-grab thieves

Detectives continued their investigation Sunday into a robbery at a Manhattan Beach jewelry store, where five thieves smashed showcases and grabbed merchandise until an employee shot at them and they fled the store.

The robbery was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at Prestige Jewelers at 3001 N. Sepulveda Blvd., according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The robbers wore hoodies and wielded hammers during the robbery, police said. Some jewelry was taken.

When the employee fired a shot in their direction, the suspects fled the store and got into awaiting vehicles that were last seen heading south on Sepulveda, police said.

No employees were injured. It was unclear if any of the suspects were injured.

Officers from the Gardena and El Segundo police departments helped Manhattan Beach officers respond to the robbery.

"In a time when the community is grieving the loss of one of our own heroes, our number-one priority remains steadfast in keeping the entire city of Manhattan Beach safe," Mayor Richard Montgomery said. "We are grateful for the assistance from the Gardena and El Segundo police departments, who have stepped up to assist our police department to apprehend the offenders involved in this crime."

The robbery came three days after Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson was killed in a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway while on his way to work.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery, took video or photographs or has information about the suspects was urged to contact Detective Hartnell at 310-802-5127 or the MBPD Tip Line at 310-802-5171.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips can be sent to www.lacrimestoppers.org.