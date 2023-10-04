Expand / Collapse search

Manhattan Beach police officer killed in 405 Freeway crash in Carson

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:17AM
Carson
A multi-vehicle crash in the Carson area took the life of a Manhattan Beach police officer Wednesday, according to the CHP.

CARSON, Calif. - A Manhattan Beach Police Department motorcycle officer was killed Wednesday in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Carson. 

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. at Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the officer, who died at a hospital, the CHP reported.

At this time all traffic is being diverted off at Avalon. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.