Manhattan Beach police officer killed in 405 Freeway crash in Carson
CARSON, Calif. - A Manhattan Beach Police Department motorcycle officer was killed Wednesday in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Carson.
The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. at Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the officer, who died at a hospital, the CHP reported.
At this time all traffic is being diverted off at Avalon.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
City News Service contributed to this report.