Burglars using pizza box as decoy to break into homes

A woman holding a pizza box is wanted in connection to possibly several recent home break-ins and burglaries across the South Bay.

Multiple videos shared with FOX 11 show a woman holding a pizza box knocking on doors in Torrance and Harbor City. If no one answers the door, the woman walks away and thieves bust into the homes within minutes.

"I believe this is a fake pizza delivery to see if anybody is home in the middle of the day," said Undine Schwarz.

The thieves broke into Schwarz's home about two weeks ago in Torrance. The attempted burglary took place in the mid-afternoon. However, the thieves can be seen on video leaving her home after a security alarm spooked them.

"Usually, pizza delivery people have an enclosure around a pizza to keep it warm," said Schwarz. "That was a dead give away it was fake."

A man in Harbor City wants to stay anonymous, but has surveillance video of what appears to be the same woman holding a pizza box. He says the burglars got inside his home and stole an estimated $20,000 worth of jewelry and valuables.

"They wore gloves," said the homeowner. "The house was dusted for prints and none came up."

In one video shared with FOX 11, someone answered the door after the same pizza woman knocked. The woman then acted confused and walked away.

So far no arrests have been made in this case, but it's possible there are additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

"Somebody living that kind of life won't have a Hallmark ending," said the anonymous homeowner.