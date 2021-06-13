Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 7:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire

Machete wielding juvenile who allegedly hurled anti-gay slurs in DC arrested

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police say a suspect armed with a machete who allegedly threatened to stab someone Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. has been arrested.

Police say they're investigating it as a potential hate crime.

The suspect - who is a juvenile - has not been identified.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Florida Ave. NW in the District's Shaw neighborhood.

Police say the suspect called the victim a gay slur while the victim was dining outside.

The suspect then stabbed cicadas on the ground with the machete and flicked the bugs at the victim. 

"I'll silence you," the suspect told the victim, police say.

The suspect then left the scene. No injuries were reported.

The crime fell on the same weekend as Capital Pride, the District's annual celebration of queer culture.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

RELATED: DC LGBTQ nightlife spots expecting busy Pride weekend