Man wanted for assault on Santa Monica mail carrier arrested in January: Police

One man believed to be responsible for at least one assault on a mail carrier in one Santa Monica neighborhood was arrested back in January, according to police.

Residents in on Santa Monica neighborhood received a letter from the US Postal Service earlier this month, saying that mail delivery had been paused due to multiple assaults on carriers in the area.

"Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended," the letter dated April 7, 2022, read, in part. "The safety of our employees and of the mail they deliver to you is our highest concern. Until we can ensure the safety of both, delivery services will remain suspended."

In a statement to FOX 11, the Santa Monica Police Department said that when the department was made aware of the letter over the weekend, the identified one assault case back on Jan. 19.

In that case, one man was arrested in late January for assault with a deadly weapon, in this case a broomstick. The mail carrier refused to press charges, according to SMPD. Aside from that January assault, SMPD says they've received no other crime reports involving mail carriers.

While police did not identify the man arrested for that January assault, they did say that he was arrested again on April 6 for vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia, but has since been released due to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's policies on bail orders. He is also under investigation for two other crimes back in March.

It's still unclear if or when mail delivery in the area might resume.

According to USPS anyone who's had their mail suspended can pick up mail at the facility at 1653 7th Street.

Anyone with questions can call 310-255-0446.

