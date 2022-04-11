Why USPS is stopping service in this Santa Monica neighborhood

The United States Postal Service is stopping mail service temporarily in one Santa Monica neighborhood after multiple mail carriers were assaulted, according to officials.

In the letter from USPS sent to neighbors in the 1300 block of 14th Street, officials said "the Postal Service does not enter into decisions to suspend service lightly."

Multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended. The safety of our employees and of the mail they deliver to you is our highest concern. Until we can ensure the safety of both, delivery services will remain suspended.

USPS did not elaborate on the assaults.

USPS says those who are affected by this mail service suspension can pick up mail at the USPS facility located at 1653 7th Street.

Anyone with questions can call 310-255-0446.

It's unclear at this time when mail service will resume.

FOX 11 has reached out to Santa Monica PD for the latest on the investigation into the suspect or suspects involved and has not yet heard back.

