Man suspected of posing as San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy ID'd

Authorities say they've identified a man suspected of impersonating a sheriff's deputy as an employee of Alcohol Beverage Control.

"Investigators continued their investigation and identified the subject in the picture as a legitimate employee of Alcohol Beverage Control who was performing official business at the location," a statement from Victorville Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to deputies, a man walked into Joe's Liquor on Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville shortly after 8 p.m., claiming to be a police officer. According to the report, the man donned a necklace with a "badge resembling a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Badge."

The man then allegedly told the person working at the store that he was the police, and he was there to inspect the store's business license. After walking behind the counter, the man apparently asked the employee about any weapons in the store, told them that the city was changing the store's business license, and left.

No other details were immediately available.

