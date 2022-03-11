Deputies searching for man they say posed as officer

article

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's office is looking for a man they say posed as a police officer at a Victorville liquor store Thursday.

According to deputies, a man walked into Joe's Liquor on Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville shortly after 8 p.m., claiming to be a police officer. According to the report, the man donned a necklace with a "badge resembling a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Badge."

The man then allegedly told the person working at the store that he was the police, and he was there to inspect the store's business license. After walking behind the counter, the man apparently asked the employee about any weapons in the store, told them that the city was changing the store's business license, and left.

Deputies are looking for a man described as around 30 years old, with short brown hair, a mustache and short beard. At the time of the incident, they were wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911, or the Sheriff's Department at (760) 956-5001.

