Man suffering from schizophrenia reported missing from Lawndale

Sheriff's detectives sought the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia who went missing from Lawndale.

Durrell Dramon Christy was last seen about 9 p.m. Monday at his residence in the 14600 block of Avis Avenue, near Prairie Avenue, Deputy Eric Ortiz said.

Christy is African American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with a black afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

