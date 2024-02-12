Man shot to death in South LA

The search continues for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles overnight.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 7600 block of S. Figueroa Street just after midnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the scene, authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. Despite lifesaving measures, that man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities continue to gather evidence amid the investigation but at this time said they are looking for two suspects who allegedly ran away from the scene after the shooting.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.