Man shot to death in downtown LA near movie set

A man was shot dead near a working movie set in two possibly related shootings in downtown Los Angeles.

An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who was working on the movie set heard the gunshots and called 911 to report the shooting on Bay Street near LA’s Arts and Fashion District around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found a man dead in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds. The LAPD also discovered another man had been shot in the leg nearby and was taken to the hospital where the shooting victim was interviewed by detectives.

It is unknown which film was under production at the time of the shooting.

LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbet said investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage.

A description of the suspect was not available and the names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

