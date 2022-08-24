VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing

A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video.

This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.

In Ferara's bodycam footage, you can see a person carrying the child in the direction of the bathroom. The officer follows them, and eventually takes the child into his own arms, and begins patting him on the back — a form of CPR for children.

"I don't know if he's breathing right now," Ferara is heard saying. The two then take the child to the bathroom, where the officer continues to pat the child on the back, accompanied by pleas of "Come on, breathe."

As the officer gives the boy CPR, the parent helps splash water onto the child. They then put the boy on the ground, and officers can be heard saying "I think he's breathing."

In a video posted on social media, the department said that the child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. "It’s never too late to learn first aid," the department said.