Man shot to death in Commerce

A man in his 20s was found shot dead Sunday morning in Commerce, authorities said.

The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies from the sheriff's East Los Angeles station were sent to the location on a "person down" call and located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known if the shooting was gang-related, and no other information was immediately released.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.