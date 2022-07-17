Man shot to death in Commerce
COMMERCE, Calif. - A man in his 20s was found shot dead Sunday morning in Commerce, authorities said.
The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
Deputies from the sheriff's East Los Angeles station were sent to the location on a "person down" call and located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
It was not immediately known if the shooting was gang-related, and no other information was immediately released.
The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.