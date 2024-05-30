Man shot, killed in Ontario; Off-duty LAPD officer hurt at the scene

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Ontario late Thursday night.

The Ontario Police Department received a call of a shooting near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and West 6th Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person, later identified as an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer, was hurt from the scene, but Ontario PD did not explicitly say if he was shot. While it is unknown how he got hurt, the off-duty LAPD officer was taken to the hospital, Ontario PD said.

Officials did not say what prompted the shooting to take place or who did the shooting. As of late Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in the deadly shooting.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the man killed in the shooting.