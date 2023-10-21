Man shot and killed at Palmdale Halloween party

A man was shot and killed early Saturday at a Halloween party in Palmdale, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a call shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 to the 37000 block of 55th St. East, where deputies found the victim shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m., according to authorities.

Officials did not provide a motive or suspect information at this time. Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.