Man found shot to death after crashing car into DTLA building

A man was discovered shot to death Sunday inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles.

Officers were dispatched at 5:05 a.m. to Ninth Street and Stanford Avenue regarding a vehicle that hit a building, according to Officer Charles Miller of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Arriving paramedics reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead inside the vehicle, which was described as a "possible Honda," Miller said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide at 213-486-8700. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.