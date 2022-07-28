Man shot, carjacked in North Hills neighborhood

article

An investigation was underway after a man was shot and carjacked in North Hills in broad daylight Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident was reported just before 1:20 p.m. in the 15400 block of Vincennes Street, located near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Plummer Street.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots before they saw a man down, adding the suspect left in the victim’s car.

A description of the suspect was not available, and no further information was immediately released.



