Man shot and killed in El Monte

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in El Monte Thursday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Allgeyer Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a white shirt in a dark-colored sedan dropping the victim off in the area where he was found. The video has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.