Man killed in shooting outside Chatsworth business

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Chatsworth
FOX 11
A man was gunned down outside a business in Chatsworth on the morning of Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were at the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday morning. 

Around 4:40 a.m., officers were called to the 20600 block of Bahama Court, located near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Mason Avenue. 

LAPD officials said four suspects attempted to get into a business when one of them fired multiple rounds. A male victim, between the ages of 30 and 35, was struck by the gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim was either a security guard or an employee. 

The investigation is ongoing. 