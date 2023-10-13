Man killed in shooting outside Chatsworth business

article

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were at the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., officers were called to the 20600 block of Bahama Court, located near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Mason Avenue.

LAPD officials said four suspects attempted to get into a business when one of them fired multiple rounds. A male victim, between the ages of 30 and 35, was struck by the gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim was either a security guard or an employee.

The investigation is ongoing.