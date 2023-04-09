Man killed in 405 Freeway crash in Culver City

A man died Sunday morning when a motorcycle and a sedan collided on the 405 Freeway in Culver City.

The victim was later identified as Brian Carlton, 30, of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The crash was reported at 12:56 a.m. on the northbound freeway just south of Venice Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

Witnesses told the CHP that a car and a motorcycle collided, leaving the car fully engulfed in flames and the motorcycle rider down in the HOV lane.

Carlton was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m., Kimball said.

A Sigalert was issued at 1:05 a.m. shutting down all northbound lanes and diverting traffic off the freeway at Washington Boulevard, Kimball said. The two right lanes were reopened at 3:50 a.m. Remaining lanes were reopened at about 4:30 a.m.