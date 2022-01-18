Man killed after being struck by police gunfire in Huntington Park

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were assisting with an investigation after a man was shot and killed by Huntington Park police officers.

The shooting was reported just before 12:05 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of E. Gage and Santa Fe, officials said.

A witness told FOX 11 a short foot chase ensued and that they heard the officers ask the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information was immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

