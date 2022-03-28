Man killed in East LA after argument near food truck turns into gunfight

A man was killed in a gunfight in the unincorporated Commerce area, and his killer was being sought Monday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

SUGGESTED: Father killed in front of wife, his 2 kids at Los Angeles taco stand

The mortally wounded man was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Investigators have learned the victim and a male Hispanic suspect exchanged words on the sidewalk at the location near a food truck," a sheriff's department statement said. "The suspect drew a handgun and began shooting at the victim. The victim also drew a firearm and returned fire."

The suspect escaped in a dark-colored pickup. The shooting is being investigated as gang-related, the sheriff's department reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.